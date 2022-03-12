Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,327 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

