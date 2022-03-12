Spire Wealth Management Sells 646 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $351,922,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after buying an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after buying an additional 1,321,933 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,993,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,148,000 after buying an additional 1,071,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,613,000 after buying an additional 787,701 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

