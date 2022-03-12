Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,587,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 46,187 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,809,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY opened at $123.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.61.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.