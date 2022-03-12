Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Cut to GBX 310

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.54) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 328 ($4.30).

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 245.20 ($3.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 268.17. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.07). The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 3.34 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

