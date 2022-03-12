Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $122.17 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.