Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,954 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.69. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.