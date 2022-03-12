Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,257 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Shares of INFI opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

