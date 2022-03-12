Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,119 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CareCloud were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. CareCloud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

