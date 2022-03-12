Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 21,961 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,961 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 124.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in CalAmp by 401.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 51,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CalAmp by 53.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CalAmp by 78.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 145.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $263.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.28.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

