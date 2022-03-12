Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.91 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $260.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

