Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.47.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,707,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,404,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,487,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

