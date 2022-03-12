SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. SSE has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

About SSE (Get Rating)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

