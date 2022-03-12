Standard Protocol (STND) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $298,102.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046349 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.66 or 0.06595084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.21 or 1.00117116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00041657 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

