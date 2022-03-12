Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) CAO Sells $511,611.24 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.29 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.66. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

