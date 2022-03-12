Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) is QV Investors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295,612 shares during the quarter. Stantec accounts for 3.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.80% of Stantec worth $49,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after buying an additional 605,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Stantec by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 314,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,320,000 after acquiring an additional 301,959 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Stantec by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 336,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 288,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN opened at $49.65 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

