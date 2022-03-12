Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$76.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price target on Stantec and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Stantec alerts:

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$10,902,640. Also, Director Stuart Lerner sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.19, for a total transaction of C$203,398.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$520,991.11. Insiders sold a total of 52,078 shares of company stock worth $3,495,656 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$63.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$51.64 and a 12 month high of C$73.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.