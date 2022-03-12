Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.342-$2.419 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after buying an additional 375,821 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,507,000 after buying an additional 289,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

