State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Installed Building Products Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.