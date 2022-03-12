State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 71.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth $201,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.12. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

ArcBest Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.