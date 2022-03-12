State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.48 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.