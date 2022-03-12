State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,116 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 146.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

