Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

SCL opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.72. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $95.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

