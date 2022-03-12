Stephens Cuts Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target to $28.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

CDMO opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $206,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $157,960.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

