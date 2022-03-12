stETH (STETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.57 or 0.06607957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,073.59 or 1.00015505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041608 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

