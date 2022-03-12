Stewart Information Services Co. (STC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 31st

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $65.58 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,753,000 after buying an additional 70,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

