Stifel Nicolaus Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$13.25

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.98.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.