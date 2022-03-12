Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 847,212 shares of company stock worth $15,049,645. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

