Stock Traders Buy High Volume of TreeHouse Foods Call Options (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,973 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 969% compared to the average daily volume of 278 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of THS opened at $32.72 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -148.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

