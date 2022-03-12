Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 8,071 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,555% compared to the average daily volume of 304 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRP opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.30%.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

