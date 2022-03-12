StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)
