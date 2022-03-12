StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.