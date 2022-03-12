StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 597,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 160.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

