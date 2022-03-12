StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

NYSE VCRA opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -304.35, a P/E/G ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,158 shares of company stock worth $1,469,788 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

