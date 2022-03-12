StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
AAU stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
