StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

GNE opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $174.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.98 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

