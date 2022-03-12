StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

