StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Banco Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in StoneCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

