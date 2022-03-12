StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 9.7% After Analyst Downgrade

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.41. 297,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,473,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 14.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

