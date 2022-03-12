Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $491.40 million, a PE ratio of 164.27 and a beta of 1.25. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Stoneridge by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,897,000 after buying an additional 1,192,371 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Stoneridge by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after buying an additional 584,251 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Stoneridge by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,246,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after buying an additional 143,481 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Stoneridge by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,227,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,230,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 212,920 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

