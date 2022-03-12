Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $270.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.72.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

