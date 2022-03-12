Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,309.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.36. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

