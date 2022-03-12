Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,969 shares of company stock worth $2,729,066 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

