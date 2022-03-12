Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,907 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after buying an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after purchasing an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

NYSE TRGP opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $72.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.76 and a beta of 2.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

