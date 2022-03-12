Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in General Mills by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in General Mills by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.