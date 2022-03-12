Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $1.13 Million in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.35.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

