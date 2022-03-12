Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 39,581 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) by 137.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $67,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $249,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKN opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

