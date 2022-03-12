Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $852,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

