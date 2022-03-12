Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,309 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

