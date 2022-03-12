Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.45

Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)
