Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZPTAF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.