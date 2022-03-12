Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ZPTAF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.39.
Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surge Energy (ZPTAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.